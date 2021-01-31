Palmerston North mum Tara Pearce upcycles wool for nappy covers

Widdle Woollies owner Tara Pearce with her son Fergus, 20 months, who is wearing a woollen nappy cover.

Tara Pearce tried using cloth nappies with her first two children. But disposables won the day.

When her third child, Fergus, was about three months old she went to a workshop run by a fellow mum on cloth nappies.

"It was so cool, it really opened my eyes to what was out there."

Tara discovered there is more than one type of cloth nappy and her determination to say goodbye to disposables for good increased.

She did some research and found out about woollen nappy covers made from upcycled wool.

She made her own pattern working it around Fergus and a year ago opened started her business, Widdle Woollies.

The woollen nappy covers can be pulled on like shorts and either worn as is or under clothing. They cover a cloth nappy and draw moisture from baby's skin.

Tara says the woollen covers are breathable, water resistant, odour resistant, antibacterial, and warm in winter, cool in summer.

Wool can hold up to 30 per cent of its weight in moisture, she says.

Tara sources her wool from secondhand shops and the community.

"Every piece tells a story, you wonder what person wore that garment."

Each cover is made from 100 per cent wool and is lined with merino. She cut jerseys and blankets to pattern and tries to use as much of a garment as possible.

"I absolutely love the benefits of wool, it's such a sustainable resource."

Upcycling means less waste. "Such a beautiful fabric like wool - it just seems such a waste to see it chucked out."

Tara tried using cloth nappies with her two daughters but says it was hard to figure out how to wash them and she ended up using disposables.

"I was determined with my third baby to get back on the cloth nappy wagon and do it right."

Her advice is to start slow - start with one cloth nappy a day and gradually grow to two or three.

"Even if you did one cloth nappy a day, it's having an impact on the environment and the health of your baby; that's one less nappy to landfill."



Tara enjoys educating people about using cloth nappies with the wool covers and how easy it can be.



Lanolin needs to be added to the wool covers after washing to maintain the water resistancy but the covers only have to washed once every two to six weeks unless soiled, Tara says.

She has made how-to videos and has found Facebook groups Clean Cloth Nappies and NZ MCN discussion page particularly helpful.

Asked how she finds the time and energy to run her business Tara, who is due to give birth to her fourth child any day, says she has a supportive husband and family. She views Widdle Woollies as a hobby as well as a business.

"I do a lot of night sewing when all the babies are sleeping."

+ If you have unwanted 100 per cent woollen clothing or blankets Tara is keen to take them off your hands. Any condition is fine. She can be contacted via her website, widdlewoollies.nz.