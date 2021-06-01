Palmerston North apprentice plumber Shaun van Bunnik runs 24 hours in gumboots

Gumboot runner Shaun van Bunnik (with cap) and some of his supporters at He Ara Kotahi. Photo / Judith Lacy

Marathon gumboot runner Shaun van Bunnik initially thought raising $100 for I Am Hope would be a huge achievement, but he's raised $12,260 and counting.

Van Bunnik ran 45 laps between He Ara Kotahi and Fitzherbert Bridge over 24 hours last Friday and Saturday, covering 144km.

I Am Hope promotes positive attitudinal change around mental health throughout New Zealand, and funds free care and counselling for young people. Gumboots are the symbol of its fundraising Friday as it says having depression is like walking through mud every day.

As the sun set, Shaun van Bunnik refulled on some mashed kumara. Photo / Judith Lacy

Van Bunnik has experienced depression and anxiety himself. The 30-year-old says we need to be vulnerable as this allows other people going through hell to think they are not the only ones. If people with mental health challenges see others opening up they are more likely to open up, too.

"We start to take our masks off, but we have to be brave."

He would only recommend running in gumboots "if you have a pair of Red Band Skellerup gumboots and Norsewear socks, and be a little nuts, otherwise stick to running shoes".

He is working through a plumbing, drainlaying and gasfitting apprenticeship at Preferred Plumbing.

"All the boys and Kathryn, our office lady, were there for the run, running laps, cooking food, putting up tents, giving me massages."

A mesage of support for Shaun van Bunnik who raised money for free counselling for children. Photo / Judith Lacy

The hardest part of his Bridge 2 Bridge Freedom Run was some of the laps after 5am.

"The calves were getting tight and the left knee was starting to become painful. But I was getting incredible massages by my good friends, my friend Rob came all the way down from Napier especially to be here and took charge of the running and recovery plan! Bloody legend."

When he woke up last Sunday van Bunnik was "a little stiff but amped for a day of a sauna and ice bucket session".

Running for 24 hours is small compared to what kids in need of counselling go through, he says. "And they can talk, it's awesome."

You can donate to van Bunnik's Freedom run here.