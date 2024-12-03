After working on conventional farms with up to 600 cows, her last contract working with a smaller herd of 185 gave Read-Mills a chance to know each animal.

“The milking shed was 16-a-side, which enabled us to monitor closely and make sure the cows were healthy,” she said.

“We used homeopathic treatments from when they were young to help build immunity.

“After two seasons there, I could quickly tell when a cow wasn’t feeling great by its behaviour and test manually for mastitis.”

Organic philosophy

Dairy cows enjoy a 'mixed salad' of plants in their paddock.

The overall philosophy of organics is about being proactive instead of reactive.

“You can’t rely on quick fixes,”

“It’s about monitoring animal health and soil conditions constantly and looking ahead,” Read-Mills said.

“We used an organic gin and honey mix to treat mastitis plus homeopathic remedies like willow bark and leaves help with pain relief.”

Paddocks can be planted with a “mixed salad” that offers natural health benefits.

“Dandelions are often considered weeds but they help with liver and kidney function.

“Chicory and plantain improve cows’ digestive health, provide essential nutrients, and help reduce parasite load, while kelp and salt help with milk production and apple cider lowers the cell count to reduce the risk of mastitis.”

Shiann Read-Mills says she had a successful calving this year.

Fertilisers, supplements and drugs can be replaced with natural alternatives and Read-Mills has deeply immersed herself in understanding them.

“I’ve done seminars and learned so much,” she said.

“It’s surprising how much you can remember when you’re passionate about it.

“It’s a big learning curve. You have to think ahead for future problems.”

Swallows in the air over eastern Bay of Plenty farmland.

However, the rewards are worth the effort.

“We didn’t have a down cow during calving this year,” Read-Mills said.

“We would normally have two or three on the past conventional farms I’ve worked on.

“We had two sets of twins this season and five sets last season.”

Holistic approach

Shiann Read-Mills enjoys views to Mt Edgecumbe.

Out on the paddocks, the deeper grass roots and healthier soil from organic practices have seen tangible benefits, particularly in drought resilience.

Holistic soil management like aerating the soil using tractors, leaving a higher grass residual foliage spray, and distributing effluent to the paddock enriches the soil naturally, promoting long-term sustainability.

“I enjoy the connection with the land and animals,” Read-Mills said.

“There’s something rewarding about working with nature.”

In her spare time, Read-Mills enjoys surfing and hunting and is the social media and events manager for Te Puke Young Farmers.

“Te Puke Young Farmers is a great little club with a big spirit,” she said.

“I’ve made so many great friends and connections through Young Farmers.”