By 14, she was helping out and was made a farming assistant when she was 21.
“My aunt wanted me to step up my farming career after I competed at the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards and was runner-up in the Trainee category for the Hawke’s Bay/Wairarapa region, so we went into business together,” she said.
“After two seasons there, I could quickly tell when a cow wasn’t feeling great by its behaviour and test manually for mastitis.”
Organic philosophy
The overall philosophy of organics is about being proactive instead of reactive.
“You can’t rely on quick fixes,”
“It’s about monitoring animal health and soil conditions constantly and looking ahead,” Read-Mills said.
“We used an organic gin and honey mix to treat mastitis plus homeopathic remedies like willow bark and leaves help with pain relief.”
Paddocks can be planted with a “mixed salad” that offers natural health benefits.
“Dandelions are often considered weeds but they help with liver and kidney function.
“Chicory and plantain improve cows’ digestive health, provide essential nutrients, and help reduce parasite load, while kelp and salt help with milk production and apple cider lowers the cell count to reduce the risk of mastitis.”
Fertilisers, supplements and drugs can be replaced with natural alternatives and Read-Mills has deeply immersed herself in understanding them.
“I’ve done seminars and learned so much,” she said.
Out on the paddocks, the deeper grass roots and healthier soil from organic practices have seen tangible benefits, particularly in drought resilience.
Holistic soil management like aerating the soil using tractors, leaving a higher grass residual foliage spray, and distributing effluent to the paddock enriches the soil naturally, promoting long-term sustainability.
“I enjoy the connection with the land and animals,” Read-Mills said.
“There’s something rewarding about working with nature.”
In her spare time, Read-Mills enjoys surfing and hunting and is the social media and events manager for Te Puke Young Farmers.
“Te Puke Young Farmers is a great little club with a big spirit,” she said.