Opinion: How joining a group can benefit NZ sheep and beef farmers

Opinion: Joining the Red Meat Profit Partnership Action Network gives farmers the confidence to try new things and make positive changes on-farm, Eastern North Island Farmer Director for Beef+Lamb New Zealand George Tatham writes.

Funding for the Red Meat Profit Partnership (RMPP) Action Network was recently extended until March 2021 and an independent evaluation has demonstrated it has delivered significant benefits to New Zealand's sheep and beef sector and helped improve the industry's productivity and profitability.

The RMPP Action Network model supports groups of seven to nine farm businesses to work together to share expert resources to help them make positive changes on-farm.

As a member of an RMPP Action Group myself and a member of the RMPP Programme Steering Group (PSG) tasked with overseeing the Primary Growth Partnership (PGP), I have seen first-hand the benefits of the Action Network.

Every Action Group is different – but I talk with other farmers all the time and the feedback I'm getting is consistent with my own experience.

Farmers tell me they are learning from being part of a small group, with subject matter experts selected specifically by the group. Importantly, they are also learning from one another, with peer support giving them confidence to try new approaches.

When the programme began, no one could have foreseen the challenges the world would be facing – but it has been incredibly timely.

As the sector navigates its way through the economic challenges created by Covid-19, and the increasing compliance requirements, having a strong learning and support network is invaluable.

Action Groups are great vehicles for farmers to address compliance issues together. When you work as a group, different people will have different skills to help address the many complexities. If you need expert help, the costs can be shared. Tasks which might be onerous for an individual can be shared.

Being part of an Action Group has been fantastic for my business. It's a great forum to bounce ideas around and discuss things around your business with your peers. I have picked up some great lessons from other farmers.

I strongly believe the most successful groups will be the ones that build good relationships – because the lessons get stronger as the relationships get stronger. Our group is committed to continuing beyond the RMPP funding cycle.

For my business, the sharing of ideas among farmers has been the biggest advantage. If you are unsure about something, there are more than likely other people in the group who are unsure about it too.

In a very open, small group format and trusted environment, you can ask questions you might not feel comfortable to ask in a bigger public arena. People feel confident to expose weaknesses, so they can learn from others – that is very powerful.

It definitely gives you confidence to try new things. If other people want to try something too, then it provides a platform to give it a go. Not everything will be successful but being able to share the weight of it is beneficial.

Last, but not least, there's the social side – it's important to recognise the benefits of being able to get together with others – especially if it's the middle of winter or you're having a bad season – that is a really big part of it.

With the Action Group funding recently extended to March 31 2021, there is still an opportunity for new groups to be launched or for farm businesses to join an existing group.

Each new farm businesses is eligible for kick start funding of up to $2,000, to be pooled by their group to fund facilitation and expertise so I encourage farmers to get involved.

• George Tatham farms a coastal Wairarapa sheep and beef breeding and finishing property running 20,000 stock units. He is Eastern North Island Farmer Director for Beef+Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) and also a member of the Programme Steering Group for the Red Meat Profit Partnership (RMPP).