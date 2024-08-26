Genomics, or DNA data, is central to building and managing a successful herd. It takes the guesswork out of matching calves to their parents while also confidently selecting the most productive animals with the best genetics to join milking herds.

It’s not the only thing, but it’s an important thing.

Just imagine what we can do if farmers nationwide use this level of data to identify high-performing cows and select them to breed from, rather than from low-performing ones.

More on-farm data means better decisions. Better decisions across every farm in New Zealand means a higher-performing national herd.

I’m a scientist by trade, and for 25 years I’ve been researching how we use information to refine our approach to farming, specifically how we use this information to breed the very best dairy cows and create a more efficient national herd.

The herd improvement movement

New Zealand’s agriculture sector is a cornerstone of the country’s economy. It’s also part of our culture and identity.

We’ve done a good job at innovating to ensure we stay at the cutting edge of the global industry - and data has played a key role in that.

Since the early 1900s, data has revolutionised traditional agricultural practices.

Farmers have been able to harness data to gain insights on everything from soil quality to animal health to optimise operations.

Throughout the last century, the key goal for farmers was to maximise the profitability of animal production, with data informing every step of the way.

LIC chief scientist Richard Spelman says genomic data is central to unlocking a more efficient national herd. Photo / LIC / Stephen Barker

By the 1980s, almost half the country’s cows were tested under the national Herd Improvement Plan - recognised as the best scheme of its kind in the world.

As we moved into the 21st century, the pressures on farmers mounted.

National cow numbers peaked and farmers no longer wanted bigger herds - they wanted better herds that produced more for less.

This was largely driven by external factors such as finite land, a warming climate, varying milk prices, high on-farm costs and inflationary pressures.

Farmers across New Zealand - and internationally - had to show huge resilience and adaptability to navigate these mounting challenges.

Today, farmers still face these issues and more.

Herd improvement, and using data to produce better and more efficient cows, are critical to overcoming significant challenges.

Farmers need to make informed decisions, at the right time, and to do that they need good data - and lots of it.

A new age of data at scale

We are at the precipice of our data revolution.

Observing traits, health testing and assuming parentage can only take us so far.

Genomic evaluation drills down into the cellular level to map lineage and determine the value or “genetic merit” of an animal’s physical traits.

Think fertility scores, protein and fat production, and udder characteristics.

Earlier this year, the Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) announced the next generation of DNA testing: GeneMark Genomics, which gives farmers cellular-level data on their herds.

The product combines DNA parentage testing with genomic evaluation to help farmers identify their animals with the best genetics to breed from, in order to improve their herd faster.

GeneMark Genomics utilises the extensive pedigree of over 30 million animals, current and historical bulls and cows, combining that with the millions of animals that have had their parentage DNA verified and the hundreds of thousands of animals that have had detailed DNA profiling.

It is the culmination of 30 years of research, and an investment of nearly $100 million.

So, what we’re dealing with is data at scale.

Investing in data and providing solutions to farmers is also critical to our emission reduction efforts.

Last year, Fonterra announced its Scope 3 target of a 30% intensity reduction in on-farm emissions by 2030.

Herd improvement and cow efficiency play a pivotal role in achieving that target.

LIC’s genetic research is leading to cows that are more efficient, produce less methane, are more heat-resilient and produce more milk solids per kilogram of liveweight.

For example, today’s cows produce twice as much milk as those in 1950, thanks largely to advances in genetics.

Many farmers are investing in these improved genetics, which will put them in good stead to reduce their emissions intensity.

So back to that question I was recently asked.

DNA data has a huge on-farm impact - you could even say it’s the key to unlocking an efficient national herd.

Natural selection has been evolving DNA and genetics since the beginning of time.

Decoding DNA and putting it in the hands of farmers allows us to drastically speed up this process to produce the best-performing animals in the shortest amount of time.

Achieving this requires both high-quality and vast amounts of data.

This is why we’re doubling down on our data capabilities and making significant leaps forward to harness it for good.

By collaborating with farmers on this front, we can help New Zealand’s agriculture sector keep innovating to stay ahead of the curve.