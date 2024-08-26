Genomics, or DNA data, is central to building and managing a successful herd. It takes the guesswork out of matching calves to their parents while also confidently selecting the most productive animals with the best genetics to join milking herds.
It’s not the only thing, but it’s an important thing.
Just imagine what we can do if farmers nationwide use this level of data to identify high-performing cows and select them to breed from, rather than from low-performing ones.
More on-farm data means better decisions. Better decisions across every farm in New Zealand means a higher-performing national herd.
I’m a scientist by trade, and for 25 years I’ve been researching how we use information to refine our approach to farming, specifically how we use this information to breed the very best dairy cows and create a more efficient national herd.
Genomic evaluation drills down into the cellular level to map lineage and determine the value or “genetic merit” of an animal’s physical traits.
Think fertility scores, protein and fat production, and udder characteristics.
Earlier this year, the Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) announced the next generation of DNA testing: GeneMark Genomics, which gives farmers cellular-level data on their herds.
The product combines DNA parentage testing with genomic evaluation to help farmers identify their animals with the best genetics to breed from, in order to improve their herd faster.
GeneMark Genomics utilises the extensive pedigree of over 30 million animals, current and historical bulls and cows, combining that with the millions of animals that have had their parentage DNA verified and the hundreds of thousands of animals that have had detailed DNA profiling.
It is the culmination of 30 years of research, and an investment of nearly $100 million.