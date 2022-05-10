One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a tractor rolled into a ditch in Southland.
A police spokeswoman said police received a report of a rolled tractor in Winton-Substation Rd, in Thomsons Crossing about 12.55 pm.
It was expected the road would need to be closed, the spokeswoman said.
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance had responded to the scene.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
One patient was transported to Southland Hospital in a moderate condition, she said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from Winton station attended the incident.
When they arrived they found a tractor in a ditch.
No extraction was necessary and the crews assisted patients, along with police and St John staff.