This is a sport not for the fainthearted; the horse needs to know the rider has the utmost trust in its ability.

Atkinson has just gone on to bigger and better things in the barrel racing world.

She was initially too young to compete in the second division at the beginning of the season, but with special dispensation, she moved up from the junior division.

This decision would prove to be a game-changer, as Atkinson went on to dominate the competition.

She earned the 2025 NZ Rookie Barrel Racing Champion and 2025 Rookie All-Around Champion titles.

She also made history as the youngest rider to qualify for the 2025 NZ National Finals Rodeo.

There, she put on a masterclass, winning both go-rounds and the aggregate title against seasoned adult riders.

Brooke Atkinson is a standout barrel racer. Photo / OC Photography

Her consistent performance throughout the season also secured her a third-place finish in the Open Division NZ Barrel Racing Standings, an incredible feat for a rookie.

Besides being a standout barrel racer, Atkinson is an accomplished breakaway roper.

Brooke Atkinson has been named the 2025 NZ Rookie Barrel Racing Champion and 2025 Rookie All-Around Champion. Photo / Stephen Mowbray Photography

During the 2025 season, she proved her skill in the event by clocking an impressive 2.32-second run at the Ōpōtiki Rodeo, making it one of the fastest times recorded in New Zealand to date.

To top it all off, Atkinson set a New Zealand record for the most money and points won by a Rookie Barrel Racing Champion, solidifying her place in the history books.

Atkinson will be representing New Zealand as part of the NZ Transtasman Team for both Barrel Racing and Breakaway Roping.

The team is set to compete in Australia this August in a Tri-Series against top youth competitors from New Zealand, Australia, and the USA.

Atkinson said she was very excited to head to Australia later this year.

“Representing New Zealand at the biggest rodeo in the Southern Hemisphere will be amazing,” she said.

This prestigious selection highlights Atkinson’s exceptional talent and dedication to rodeo as she prepares to showcase her skills on an international stage.

Young barrel racer Brooke Atkinson in action. Photo / OC Photography

She has always been focused but was still pleasantly surprised by her success.

“I started the season off with three goals: to break open, win the rookie barrel racing title and make my first finals,” she said.

“All of those goals then came true, but to add to that goal count, the All-round title and winning both go rounds at the finals was an added bonus!”



