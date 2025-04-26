Oxford farming couple Geoff and Rochelle Spark with their dog Kaia.
NZME has launched On The Up – a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. In this story, Oxford farmers Rochelle and Geoff Spark are recognised for bringing their community together.
An irrigation lake doubling as a community hub and a positive and inclusive work environment has helped Oxford farmers Rochelle and Geoff Spark win an award.
Rochelle said the lake was originally designed as a square, but this was changed to a rectangle to make it more suitable for recreational pursuits.
“Our vision was to use it for more than just storage and to have the right design to make it multipurpose.”
Geoff, Rochelle and their children enjoy being active, so when Canterbury Triathlon Club’s race director John Newsom approached the family with the idea of hosting the Oxman Triathlon at their irrigation lake in 2019, they jumped at the opportunity.
Now in its seventh year, the Oxman Triathlon has grown to approximately 400 athletes, as word spread about the event.
In 2022, a multisport race was added to the event with around 50 competitors kayaking around the lake.
Geoff said having the Oxman at the beginning of summer provided a good practice race for the Coast to Coast, which was held a couple of months later.
He also enjoyed welcoming competitors from the city on to a working farm for the event, to bring people from different backgrounds closer together.
“I don’t believe in the rural-urban divide,” he said.
“Instead, I prefer to find opportunities to build stronger connections between farmers and people living in more urban areas.
“For me, it is about having the chance to share our space and the philosophy of ‘healthy farm, healthy food, healthy water’.”
Along with the Oxman Triathlon, Geoff and Rochelle host over 700 primary school students for the annual Canterbury Primary Schools Triathlon.
The irrigation lake is also used for waka and dragon boat racing, and 15 years after work first started on the lake, Geoff and Rochelle are happy to be able to provide clean water for swimming and boating.
“John couldn’t believe how clean the water was when he came out to test it.
“He told us it is one of the cleanest bodies of water he has ever held an event at.”
The Cooperative Spirit Award also recognised Geoff and Rochelle’s efforts to ensure that staff are active participants in their farming business while providing opportunities for progression in the agricultural industry.
The couple aimed to create an inclusive, supportive culture where everyone could freely share their ideas.