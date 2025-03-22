Brian and Rosemary Whyte of Swannanoa received the Shareholder Excellence Award for Environmental Stewardship for taking positive action to improve and enhance the environment.

The Whytes were the first shareholders to sign up for Waimakariri Irrigation Ltd’s greenhouse initiative.

The cooperative assists landowners in purchasing a greenhouse to grow native seedlings on-farm, providing technical support for identifying, which areas of their farm are most suitable for biodiversity improvement projects.

Over the past three years, the Whytes have grown over 2000 seedlings at a greenhouse on their farm.

With help from Swannanoa School, they have planted a 1.2-kilometre section of Burgess Stream, which flows through their property.

Brian particularly enjoyed growing native broom from seed, gathered from plants along his front boundary fence, and seeing this thrive at the planting site.

Former teacher Rosemary loved having children involved in the project.

Swannanoa brothers Andrew and Peter Gilchrist received the Shareholder Excellence Award for Technological Innovation.

The brothers continuously implemented new technology through their farming operation and agricultural contracting business.

This included the variable rate application of N-fertiliser, which allowed nitrogen to be applied efficiently while reducing environmental risks.

This technology benefits the cooperative’s shareholders, who use the Gilchrist’s business for liquid N application, and the wider Waimakariri District, which uses their agricultural contracting services.

Oxford farming couple Geoff and Rochelle Spark received the Shareholder Excellence Award for Cooperative Spirit.

They host the annual Oxman triathlon to support the community and foster positive connections between rural and urban residents participating in the sporting event.

They also made their irrigation lake available to recreational and sporting organisations during the Covid-19 lockdown, when indoor venues couldn’t be used for water sports training.

In their farming operation, the Sparks invest time and energy in developing their staff and ensuring they progress in the agricultural industry.

The couple are supportive and active WIL shareholders who embody its cooperative spirit through on-farm and community actions.