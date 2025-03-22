Advertisement
Waimakariri farmers honoured for innovation and environmental efforts

3 mins to read

Andrew Gilchrist receives the 2025 WIL Shareholder Excellence Award for Technological Innovation, which he won with his brother, Peter Gilchrist.

Farmers who have excelled in environmental stewardship, technological innovation and cooperative spirit were recognised at the inaugural Waimakariri Irrigation Ltd Shareholder Excellence Awards.

The awards, held in Rangiora on Tuesday, are run by Waimakariri Irrigation Ltd, a shareholder-owned cooperative company that has consent to take water from the Waimakariri River.

The cooperative’s chief executive, Brent Walton, said the awards were designed to acknowledge and recognise shareholders taking action to improve the environment, using technology to mitigate risk and being role models in the community.

“We have many positive initiatives taking place on our shareholders’ farms, and these often go unrecognised,” Walton said.

“We wanted to celebrate what our farmers are doing to demonstrate guardianship of the land for future generations while also giving back to the wider community.”

Brian and Rosemary Whyte of Swannanoa received the Shareholder Excellence Award for Environmental Stewardship for taking positive action to improve and enhance the environment.

The Whytes were the first shareholders to sign up for Waimakariri Irrigation Ltd’s greenhouse initiative.

The cooperative assists landowners in purchasing a greenhouse to grow native seedlings on-farm, providing technical support for identifying, which areas of their farm are most suitable for biodiversity improvement projects.

Over the past three years, the Whytes have grown over 2000 seedlings at a greenhouse on their farm.

With help from Swannanoa School, they have planted a 1.2-kilometre section of Burgess Stream, which flows through their property.

Brian particularly enjoyed growing native broom from seed, gathered from plants along his front boundary fence, and seeing this thrive at the planting site.

Josh and Bex received the 2025 WIL Shareholder Excellence Award for Environmental Stewardship on behalf of Brian and Rosemary Whyte, of Swannanoa.
Former teacher Rosemary loved having children involved in the project.

Swannanoa brothers Andrew and Peter Gilchrist received the Shareholder Excellence Award for Technological Innovation.

The brothers continuously implemented new technology through their farming operation and agricultural contracting business.

This included the variable rate application of N-fertiliser, which allowed nitrogen to be applied efficiently while reducing environmental risks.

This technology benefits the cooperative’s shareholders, who use the Gilchrist’s business for liquid N application, and the wider Waimakariri District, which uses their agricultural contracting services.

Oxford farming couple Geoff and Rochelle Spark received the 2025 WIL Shareholder Excellence Award for Cooperative Spirit.
Oxford farming couple Geoff and Rochelle Spark received the Shareholder Excellence Award for Cooperative Spirit.

They host the annual Oxman triathlon to support the community and foster positive connections between rural and urban residents participating in the sporting event.

They also made their irrigation lake available to recreational and sporting organisations during the Covid-19 lockdown, when indoor venues couldn’t be used for water sports training.

In their farming operation, the Sparks invest time and energy in developing their staff and ensuring they progress in the agricultural industry.

The couple are supportive and active WIL shareholders who embody its cooperative spirit through on-farm and community actions.

