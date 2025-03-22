Andrew Gilchrist receives the 2025 WIL Shareholder Excellence Award for Technological Innovation, which he won with his brother, Peter Gilchrist.
Farmers who have excelled in environmental stewardship, technological innovation and cooperative spirit were recognised at the inaugural Waimakariri Irrigation Ltd Shareholder Excellence Awards.
The awards, held in Rangiora on Tuesday, are run by Waimakariri Irrigation Ltd, a shareholder-owned cooperative company that has consent to take water from the Waimakariri River.
The cooperative’s chief executive, Brent Walton, said the awards were designed to acknowledge and recognise shareholders taking action to improve the environment, using technology to mitigate risk and being role models in the community.
“We have many positive initiatives taking place on our shareholders’ farms, and these often go unrecognised,” Walton said.
“We wanted to celebrate what our farmers are doing to demonstrate guardianship of the land for future generations while also giving back to the wider community.”
Brian and Rosemary Whyte of Swannanoa received the Shareholder Excellence Award for Environmental Stewardship for taking positive action to improve and enhance the environment.
The Whytes were the first shareholders to sign up for Waimakariri Irrigation Ltd’s greenhouse initiative.
The cooperative assists landowners in purchasing a greenhouse to grow native seedlings on-farm, providing technical support for identifying, which areas of their farm are most suitable for biodiversity improvement projects.
The brothers continuously implemented new technology through their farming operation and agricultural contracting business.
This included the variable rate application of N-fertiliser, which allowed nitrogen to be applied efficiently while reducing environmental risks.
This technology benefits the cooperative’s shareholders, who use the Gilchrist’s business for liquid N application, and the wider Waimakariri District, which uses their agricultural contracting services.