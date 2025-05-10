Mandy Steel, of Mandys Horseradish, in Canterbury.
NZME has launched On The Up – a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. Here, Kem Ormond follows the progress of Mandy Steel, the owner of Mandys Horseradish.
Mandy Steel, of Mandys Horseradish, peels, on average, 80kg of horseradish a week, processing it four days a week with a hand peeler.
In fact, she wears out eight quality peelers per year.
She has tried various tumblers, scrubbers, and peeling contraptions to peel her horseradish, but has found that hand peeling gives her the best results.
This unaltered traditional process promotes a delicious heat and real flavour, just how horseradish should taste.
This year Mandys Horseradish won the Farro Earth Champion Award at the Outstanding Food Producer Awards 2025, the judges saying: “This product is exactly what it says it is. Hot, sweet, tangy, and textural.”
Mandy’s Horseradish is in selected food stores and butchers in the North and South Island, as well as certain New World supermarkets.
Why not try some on the next roast beef you cook, mix it with some crème fraiche and dollop over some smoked salmon.