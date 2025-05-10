Growing Future Farmers graduate Jess Cameron with her huntaway Cam (left) and heading dog Smoke (right). Photo / Catherine Fry
NZME has launched On The Up — a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. Here, Catherine Fry of Coast & Country News catches up with Jessica Cameron, 19,to learn how the Growing Future Farmers programme helped her gain her first job.
Nineteen-year-old Jessica Cameron completed her two-year Growing Future Farmers (GFF) student placement course in November 2024 and secured her first farming job as an experienced shepherd on a Te Akau farm in the Waikato.
Cameron was brought up on a 2.4 hectare lifestyle block near Helensville, with “steers, sheep and goats,” and studied horticulture at school.
She described her last year at school as “a bit of a sham academically” as she was away a lot competing with the Aotearoa Waka Ama team.
Cameron’s new role won’t take her out of the area where she has just spent the last two years, and she will still be close to two of her former housemates who also have their first jobs in the Te Akau area.
“I’ll be on a 1000-ha effective sheep and beef farm carrying 10,000 stock units with a 50/50 split between Romney breeding sheep and Angus steers.”
She is looking forward to starting work and applying her skills to a real farming job.
“Because of the GFF programme, I’ve got qualifications and two years of industry experience, allowing me to enter farming at a more senior level.
“I’m going to be working with a GFF student myself, so that will be really good.”
Cameron said she found the whole GFF experience supportive and enjoyable.