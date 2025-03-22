Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Growing Future Farmers boosts skilled youth in agriculture

By
Coast & Country writer·Coast & Country News·
2 mins to read

Morgan Lilley is a student success adviser for Growing Future Farmers. Photo / Catherine Fry

Morgan Lilley is a student success adviser for Growing Future Farmers. Photo / Catherine Fry

In 2017, Tam and Dan Jex-Blake and a group of like-minded farmers expressed concerns about the decreasing number of skilled young people entering the industry.

This resulted in Growing Future Farmers (GFF), with private sponsorship of two students, and has grown from there.

Growing Future Farmers is a board-overseen, charitable trust (of which Tam Jex-Blake is a director) run by chief executive Wendy Paul and supported by a team passionate about farming.

Morgan Lilley, its student success adviser (SSA) for the Waikato/King Country area, is one of several who provide pastoral care for GFF students.

Her husband Tom is co-manager at Waimai Romney Stud in Te Akau, and the couple and their three children love the rural life.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“GFF is a two-year programme where students learn practical workplace skills on the farm,” she said.

“We are really lucky to have farm trainers who are willing to support a student through the programme.

“The farm trainers are usually successful farmers who want to give back to the industry and are carefully matched with a student.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Students have access to subsidised equipment and clothing and are provided with a heading and huntaway pup.

After an initial orientation course, they actively work on their farm and complete courses that cover the whole range of skills required for farming.

“Typically, the students are 16 to 21 years old, and they live on-farm, with meat supplied and a living allowance payment.

“It can be a big move, and the SSAs are there from day one to support them both pastorally and academically.

“Any learning difficulties are identified early, which allows students success in passing the programme.”

Lilley said a small percentage chose to leave, typically within the first two months, often because farming was not what they expected.​

The fee-free course is subsidised by the Government and private funding.

Assessments are managed through the Eastern Institute of Technology, and the students graduate with NZQA-recognised qualifications.

“Initially, more students were from non-farming backgrounds who needed a pathway into the industry, but now farm children and siblings of past students are joining the programme, which is amazing.”

The programme currently focuses on sheep, beef and deer farming, but there are plans to expand into other areas as the Growing Future Farmers model proves successful.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Employer feedback is really favourable, and the programme definitely catapults the students into more senior jobs in the industry,” Lilley said.

Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country