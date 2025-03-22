“GFF is a two-year programme where students learn practical workplace skills on the farm,” she said.

“We are really lucky to have farm trainers who are willing to support a student through the programme.

“The farm trainers are usually successful farmers who want to give back to the industry and are carefully matched with a student.”

Students have access to subsidised equipment and clothing and are provided with a heading and huntaway pup.

After an initial orientation course, they actively work on their farm and complete courses that cover the whole range of skills required for farming.

“Typically, the students are 16 to 21 years old, and they live on-farm, with meat supplied and a living allowance payment.

“It can be a big move, and the SSAs are there from day one to support them both pastorally and academically.

“Any learning difficulties are identified early, which allows students success in passing the programme.”

Lilley said a small percentage chose to leave, typically within the first two months, often because farming was not what they expected.​

The fee-free course is subsidised by the Government and private funding.

Assessments are managed through the Eastern Institute of Technology, and the students graduate with NZQA-recognised qualifications.

“Initially, more students were from non-farming backgrounds who needed a pathway into the industry, but now farm children and siblings of past students are joining the programme, which is amazing.”

The programme currently focuses on sheep, beef and deer farming, but there are plans to expand into other areas as the Growing Future Farmers model proves successful.

“Employer feedback is really favourable, and the programme definitely catapults the students into more senior jobs in the industry,” Lilley said.