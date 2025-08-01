Xavier Roughan (15) is studying at Cambridge University after winning a scholarship for his idea about a new treatment for dairy cows.
Xavier Roughan is a young man determined to make every day count and to make his mark in agriculture.
Xavier is just 15 years old, but in many ways, he’s already lived a whole life.
The second eldest of five siblings raised in Invercargill by their dad Nick Roughan,Xavier completed three years of treatment for leukaemia last year and, for the past two school terms, has been studying at Scots College in Wellington alongside his brother Bentley, 14, after they both achieved a general excellence scholarship.
It’s an even more prestigious scholarship that took Xavier offshore last month to the United Kingdom, but not before working hard to raise funds to cover flights and other outstanding costs of the programme.
After an email introduction to the International Future Innovators scholarship competition run by Immerse Education in London, Xavier wrote an essay about his idea for a product for the farming community.
Xavier’s idea is a different kind of non-antibiotic treatment for mastitis in dairy cows, which has clinical trials supporting the concept’s viability.
He can’t go into the details too much yet, but it could have a global application worth up to $4 billion annually.