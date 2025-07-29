“If we have the eels declining, there’s nothing to clean the silt and make sure the waterways are clean and healthy.

“They’re such an important aspect to concentrate on to uplift our people.”

Tuna are a treasured species (taonga) to Māori. Not only were they a source of kai, but important events were often scheduled around the harvesting of tuna.

In many parts of Aotearoa, tuna are kaitiaki, protectors of the land, the people and the waters they dwell in.

According to the Department of Conservation, the conservation status of the longfin eel is “at risk and declining”.

Wilson-Astle and Astle’s kaupapa involves building a hatchery on their property to repopulate the eels.

They plan to raise tuna and undertake release programmes throughout Te Tai Tokerau communities.

The couple has also created a curriculum for early childhood centres and primary schools to teach children the historical importance of tuna.

Tuna (eels) are a treasured species to Māori, however some species are in decline.

The 10-week programme will involve classroom sessions and hands-on learning with tanks so children can raise elvers (juvenile eels) and later release them.

For adults, they plan to hold wānanga in Kaikohe and other towns to reconnect people to their wai (water) and kai (food).

Wilson-Astle, an early childhood teacher, said the idea to revive traditional knowledge came about while she and Astle were researching their whakapapa.

“We came across an old YouTube video about Lake Ōmāpere and how the health of the water reflects the health of the people.

“That resonated with us ... Lake Ōmāpere is considered the heart of Ngāpuhi, and the waterways are the veins.

“To restore the lake, you need to restore the waterways.

“With that concept in mind, that encouraged us to look at ways we can support our lakes, our people and our tuna.”

The couple is also developing a Level 4 NZQA-accredited aquaculture course they want to offer to Northland tertiary providers.

The tuna project expands on their other business, helping whānau grow their own kai, which featured in the Northern Advocate in April.

Called Grow Your Own Northland, they make raised planter boxes, shade houses, food storage sheds, chicken coops and garden sheds, so whānau can be more self-sufficient.

The couple has support from The Generator and has submitted applications for funding to Te Puni Kōkiri and the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Māori agribusiness team.

Their PledgeMe crowdfunding campaign launched on Thursday.

For more information, visiti Te Hokinga Tuna on Facebook or visit PledgeMe.

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and animal welfare issues.