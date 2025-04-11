NZME has launched On The Up — a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. Reporter Jenny Ling speaks to a Northland couple helping whānau grow their own kai.
Northlanders fed up with sky-rocketing food prices and food insecurity are taking matters into their own hands for the greater good of their communities.
While annual inflation has fallen back into the RBNZ target band, currently at 2.2%, the cost-of-living crisis rolls on for New Zealanders, with food prices remaining stubbornly high.
That – and food insecurity caused by numerous Covid-19 lockdowns – prompted Michelle Wilson-Astle and her husband Tamati Astle to start a business helping whānau grow their own kai.
The Tāheke couple’s journey began in 2021 when they struggled to source food from local shops due to Covid travel restrictions and people stockpiling at supermarkets.
Michelle, who was on maternity leave with their third child, asked her builder husband to create raised planter boxes so she could grow her own vegetables.
The budding entrepreneur then posted them on social media, and their business, called Grow Your Own Northland, began to bloom.
Though Tamati “never wanted to be the builder who did garden boxes”, encouragement from Michelle rapidly expanded the business to include shade houses, food storage sheds, chicken coops, garden sheds, and pig pens.
The Government is now considering a possible break-up of New Zealand’s supermarket duopoly in an effort to boost competition.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced on March 30 that she had commissioned specialist external advice on the ways in which the existing supermarket duopoly could be restructured to improve competition, including a de-merger of existing brands.
Northlander Graeme Kettle, who cultivates an edible forest garden on his Oromāhoe property, said he’s “shocked” at how much prices have increased.
There is a “massive interest” in people growing their own vegetables and being more self-sufficient, he said.
“Initially after lockdown, people worried about food security; they’d go to the supermarkets and a lot of stuff wasn’t there.
“More recently, it’s more about inflation and the food crisis.