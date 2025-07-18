Advertisement
On The Up: Birdwoods – from Zimbabwe to Hawke’s Bay, 20 years of creativity and growth

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
4 mins to read

An aerial view of Birdwoods in Hawke’s Bay.

Birdwoods, near Havelock North Village, features a gallery, sculpture garden, café and old-fashioned sweet shop. Kem Ormond goes behind the scenes to learn the history of this unique business and the family that created it.

Located in the country, just 10 minutes from the Havelock North village in Hawke’s Bay,

