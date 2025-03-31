“Once he learnt the steps, he just grew in confidence and he became a really successful dairy farmer.”
She wanted other young adults with special needs to have access to hands-on work experience too.
Whanake House teamed up with the Rabobank Community Fund, which agreed to support the programme, and education provider Agricademy, which supplies online video training to help develop practical skills.
It’s Gilkison’s job to match the trainees with dairy farmers.
She said the biggest challenge was finding the right fit.
“Maybe a farmer that wants to give back to the community, someone that’s compassionate and patient.
“Mel has all those qualities. She’s been a really good fit for Michial.”
Bluff contract milker Mel Pennicott offered the 19-year-old a position on her farm. He’s been there for a year and said working with Pennicott was a privilege.
“I’ve been enjoying it. I like being with the cows and being in the shed,” Todd said.
So why did the farmer link up with this training programme in the first place?