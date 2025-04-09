Since then, they have transformed the farm with significant investment in irrigation, fencing and pasture development.

They have also restored wetlands and improved water quality monitoring.

The Patersons run 22,000 Polwarth sheep on the property – producing fine wool for high-end brands – alongside 1100 Hereford cattle and a thriving Polwarth stud.

Judges praised the couple for their forward-thinking use of technology to inform animal management, water use and feed planning.

Visual soil assessment, herbage testing and careful monitoring support the health of both stock and soil.

Their use of genetics and on-farm testing addressed key animal health issues and adjustments in their cattle finishing programme, which reflected a strong commitment to continual learning and improvement.

Judges also noted the Patersons’ dedication to environmental stewardship, with 6.3ha of wetlands restored and partially planted and an additional 24ha set for protection this year.

In collaboration with their neighbour, they also protect 132ha of alpine totara forest under a QEII Trust covenant, recognising its significance as the largest known stand of its kind in Central Otago.

Safety and staff wellbeing are prioritised at Matakanui Station, using software-based communication systems and regular health and safety discussions.

Staff are actively engaged, benefiting from ample training opportunities and encouraged to contribute ideas.

Long-term resilience is front of mind, with on-farm hydroelectricity installed and a 100kw solar system.

These measures, along with upgraded power infrastructure, help mitigate rising electricity costs while increasing energy security.

The Patersons’ strategic planning is informed by trusted external advice, and their integrated farm plan demonstrates smart data use across operations.

Long-term contracts ensure financial security while providing verification and feedback on environmental stewardship.

Judges said the Patersons’ contributions extend beyond the farm gate, with significant involvement in industry groups, catchment and community organisations, and governance roles.

“Tracy and Andrew generously share their knowledge and experience to support the broader agricultural sector.”

The Patersons will join the supreme winners from 10 other regions involved in the awards in being considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the NZ Farm Environment Trust’s National Showcase in Wellington in June.

The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2025’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

The Patersons also won the following awards:

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil and Nutrient Management Award

Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

Hill Labs Agri-Science Award

Norwood Farming Efficiency Award

Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

NZFET Innovation Award

Other Otago Ballance Farm Environment Award winners

Francois and Shelley Tillard — Clydesdale Dairy, Windsor

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award

DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award

Otago Regional Council Water Enhancement Award

Matt Lawlor and Teresa O’Riordan — Caldervan, Warepa

NZFET Biodiversity Award

Catchment Group Showcase

The awards also highlighted Thomsons Catchment Project as part of the Catchment Group Showcase.

Launched by local farmers in 2022 with support from the local school, councils, environmental groups and small businesses, the project began with a focus on improving water quality and has since expanded its scope significantly.

Key achievements include the development of a 5ha wetland that now supports diverse wildlife and community activities, the installation of a fish barrier to protect the native Central Otago roundhead galaxiid, and the removal of trout and perch above the barrier to create a more favourable environment for the galaxiids.

The group has also established over 45km of riparian fencing, planted riparian borders on numerous properties, and worked with each farmer in the catchment to develop individual sediment management plans.

Operating under the governance of the Manuherekia Catchment Group, the project fosters collaboration between farmers and the local council to enhance water quality and ensure long-term sustainability.