Nothing gets in the way of Ashley Te Weri and her animals

Ashley Te Weri and one of the loves of her life, Clydesdale Mary-blue, Photo / Supplied

Not even Covid-19 could get between Ashley Te Weri and her beloved animals.

The Whanganui born and bred self-confessed large animal lover has long leaned toward leisure horses, although does own a miniature horse that runs alongside her three traditional-size hacks she uses mainly for trekking.

"I've always loved large animals, especially horses even though I'm a city girl," Te Weri confessed.

"One of my wider family is involved in dairy farming and one day I witnessed a cow being artificially inseminated and thought I'd love to work in a job like that.

"I signed up in the Level 5 RAT (Rural Animal Technician) course with AGC Training here in Whanganui to help with my application to train as an AB (Artificial Breeding) technician with LIC (Livestock Improvement Corporation).

"A few weeks into that training Covid lockdown happened and things were put on hold. I continued the RAT course at AGC Training graduating late last year. I also managed to eventually complete the season with LIC."

Earlier this year Te Weri secured a job as an animal control officer with the Whanganui District Council and enjoys the interaction with both animals and people, although her passion for the larger animal lingers on.

The AB technician role with LIC is seasonal and ideally Te Weri would like to continue being a part of the group charged with improving the genetics of the national herd, while holding down her job as animal control officer with the WDC.

Either way, the RAT course she graduated from late last year has played a pivotal role in all her pursuits with animals, especially the larger variety.

In the meantime, AGC Training has designed and developed a new Rural Animal Technician Level 5 programme for delivery in 2021. The programme has been completely re-written and is now delivered in line with the farming seasons.

This programme is designed to create authentic and real-life learning experiences that produce job-ready graduates.

Programme components have been designed to align with the seasons, so that students can engage in real-time learning as it happens on the teaching farm, as well as in work-placements.

This programme supports individuals to develop the skills, knowledge, and attributes to work as rural animal technicians. Students are required to complete practical activities and a minimum number of hours in a veterinary practice or alongside a rural veterinarian.

Rural Animal Technicians assist veterinarians either in a large rural animal practice or in conjunction with a veterinarian as a technician in a farm setting. Farm setting may include a specialised field such as artificial insemination or pregnancy scanning.