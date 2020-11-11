NorthTec course encourages Northland female farmers to put best gumboot forward

NorthTec graduate Bella Wati is now working on a dairy farm in the Whangārei area. Photo / Supplied

A new agriculture course at NorthTec is targeting female farmers.

Starting in November, the course will be run by female tutors and target women who want to make a career in the farming industry.

Men are also welcome on the course.

Jim Smith, NorthTec's pathway manager for agriculture, forestry and horticulture, said in his experience women can now be found at all levels of farming and they tend to do a great job and take it seriously as a career.

"One of our female tutors went along to Whangārei Girls' High School recently and talked to a group of young women who are talking about going into farming.

"Our course gives school leavers a pathway into farming without having to leave the region. They can now study Agriculture in Northland at levels 3, 4 and Diploma level 5."

Level 3 is for a general farm worker, level 4 is for a supervisor or team leader while level 5 is at a farm manager level.

An encouraging sign is that he is receiving just as many enquiries from farmers wanting to hire graduates of the course.

"They will be in high demand."

The course will be fees-free and will include two level 3 qualifications – the New Zealand Certificate in Agriculture and the New Zealand Certificate in Agriculture (Vehicles, Machinery and Infrastructure).

This means learners can prepare for a variety of farm work without incurring a student loan.

Learners will have work placements on farms all over Northland as well as training sites at Oromahoe near Kaikohe and Portland, south of Whangārei, as well as Kaitaia and Dargaville.

Students will be provided with a tool kit, wet weather gear, gumboots and leather work boots, which they will keep at the end of their studies.

Training will include core agricultural skills and knowledge and include first aid, chainsaw use and Growsafe spray certification.

Smith said supporting the course would be female role models working in the sector, including representatives of the Dairy Women's Network, the Ministry for Women and local female farmers and industry experts.

"They are going to have a lot of support with the lens put into focus for women," he said.

Smith said he had been a farmer all his life and he knew the industry could be tough.

"It's sometimes hard to have a break and the default used to be to work huge hours because that's how we used to do it. But now the industry is struggling to get good people.

"The industry has made big steps to make sure there is more compliance around hours worked and remuneration.

"There are good opportunities in farming," he said.

Entry-level farm workers can earn more than $45,000 and they can advance really quickly to higher levels which pay between $68,000-$88,000.

"It's not like an airline pilot where you have to do a certain number of hours. With farming, if you prove you can do the job there is nothing to hold you back."

Course tutor Melissa Bayley is looking forward to her first intake. She's been a tutor at NorthTec for the past two years and has been a 50-50 sharemilker. Previously she was a qualified veterinary nurse and primary school teacher.

"This job is a perfect way to merge my training into one job," she said.

Bayley said her focus would be on teaching good farming habits.

"I'm really strict with health and safety and making sure to develop good habits right from the start."

Her passion for horses and livestock would also be a feature as well as managing pasture quality and soil health.

The programme starts on November 23 and runs through until September 2021.

• Anyone interested in find out more can contact the course tutor Melissa Bayley on 027 210 3599, or the pathway coordinator on (09) 470 3647.