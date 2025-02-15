It was a long wait till calving time, and while not all calves born to the dairy cows were up to Jack’s expectation; it was well worth it when some of those cute Hereford calves with their clean white faces, white strip down their back and that deep red colour of their pelt were produced.
“I love to collect the calves from the paddock during calving to see how many Hereford calves have been born at the end of the day,” he said.
This has been a learning curve for Jack, as the resulting calves have not always been as he’d hoped.
So it is a real team effort, especially while Jack learns the ropes.
When not working on his stud, Jack is like most other 11-year-olds, playing rugby for Mid-Western at Maungakaramea, riding his dirt bike around the farm, possum trapping, building things with wood, and swimming in the lake with his brother and sisters.
Jack has a plan for when he finishes school as well; relief milking for his dad and other farmers in the area, and driving tractors for some of the local contractors.
There is no stopping this budding entrepreneur, he knows what he wants and where he is headed.