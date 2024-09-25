Advertisement
North Waikato sheep and beef farmer Ian Evans takes on The Country Fast Five

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
2 mins to read
North Waikato sheep and beef farmer, Ian Evans with a couple of four-legged staff members.
New Zealanders often hear about farmers being the backbone of the country but do we really know what makes the primary industries tick?

With that in mind, The Country’s Kem Ormond has compiled a list of questions for everyday Kiwis in agriculture.

This week it’s the turn of North Waikato sheep and beef farmer, Ian Evans.

Evans farms 1140-ha and runs 9500 stock units in the Matahuru Valley.

He has also diversified his farm business with a nursery - Te Punga Natives - accommodation - Tui Ridge Homestay, and the Matahuru Valley Walk.

  • If you would like to be part of The Country Fast Five series you can get in touch with Kem at kem.ormond@nzme.co.nz or fill in the form here.

The Country Fast Five:

Ian Evans

What excites you about each day? What gets you up in the morning?

Seeing the farm progress through development, management and genetics.

Leaving the “farm” (stock, infrastructure, people, environment ) better at the end of the day than at the start.

What is the moment/memory that makes you most proud to be a farmer?

Seeing our kids being fully involved in the farm and them talking about “when they grow up” they will be doing X Y and Z on the farm e.g. living in a certain farmhouse etc.

What’s the biggest challenge your industry is facing – right now, or into the future?

Succession is the transfer of capital from one generation to another when farms are worth so much, versus the return on capital.

What would you like non-farmers to know about your role/industry?

Farmers spend a lot of time, money and effort protecting the environment, to enhance the aesthetics, stock exclusion from sensitive areas, shade for stock and erosion control.

Not because they have to but because they want to and it feels like the right thing to do.

What drew you to agriculture?

Working with stock, working dogs, being outside and feeling like you have accomplished something at the end of the day


