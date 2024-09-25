If you would like to be part of The Country Fast Five series you can get in touch with Kem at kem.ormond@nzme.co.nz or fill in the form here.

The Country Fast Five:

Ian Evans

What excites you about each day? What gets you up in the morning?

Seeing the farm progress through development, management and genetics.

Leaving the “farm” (stock, infrastructure, people, environment ) better at the end of the day than at the start.

What is the moment/memory that makes you most proud to be a farmer?

Seeing our kids being fully involved in the farm and them talking about “when they grow up” they will be doing X Y and Z on the farm e.g. living in a certain farmhouse etc.

What’s the biggest challenge your industry is facing – right now, or into the future?

Succession is the transfer of capital from one generation to another when farms are worth so much, versus the return on capital.

What would you like non-farmers to know about your role/industry?

Farmers spend a lot of time, money and effort protecting the environment, to enhance the aesthetics, stock exclusion from sensitive areas, shade for stock and erosion control.

Not because they have to but because they want to and it feels like the right thing to do.

What drew you to agriculture?

Working with stock, working dogs, being outside and feeling like you have accomplished something at the end of the day



