North Otago farmer Jane Smith elected to Ravensdown board

New Ravensdown board member, North Otago farmer Jane Smith, has considerable governance experience and is also a regular contributor to The Country radio show.

Ravensdown South Island shareholders have voted Jane Smith to the co-operative board for a three-year term.

Smith is a North Otago farmer and former Ballance Farm Environment Award winner.

She runs Newhaven Farms, a 9500-stock-unit sheep and beef farm, which includes stud sheep and stud beef operations supplying genetics around

