Nominations open for Dairy Women's Network Regional Leader of the Year award 2022

Dairy Women's Network regional leaders Aimee Wilson and Rachel Usmar. Photo / Supplied

Nominations are now open for the annual Dairy Women's Network (DWN) Regional Leader of the Year award.

The award celebrates the work of the organisation's volunteers and the impact they have on their local rural and dairying communities.

Dairy Women's Network chief executive Jules Benton encouraged members to submit their nominations for a candidate who actively demonstrated leadership and the values of DWN.

"As an organisation, we are led from the ground up. Our volunteers are our connection to dairy farmers all over the country; they work hard behind the scenes to deliver opportunities for connection and upskilling that fit with the needs of our members."

Regional leaders were often points of contact and connection within their areas and were heavily involved in other groups and initiatives, Benton said.

The effort they put in for both DWN and their own networks deserves to be acknowledged, as well as their personal growth and development."

Dairy Women's Network Regional Leader of the Year is supported by rural insurance company FMG.

It was the second year FMG sponsored the award.

Organisations such as the Dairy Women's Network played a critical role in keeping rural communities connected and created opportunities for knowledge sharing and personal development, FMG's chief client officer Andrea Brunner said.

"Feeling a part of your industry and community and growing as a rural professional are important and FMG wants to see our rural communities thrive. That's why we support the Regional Leader of the Year Award. We wish all nominees the best of luck," Brunner said

Nominations will close in March when finalists will be put before a judging panel of representatives from Dairy Women's Network and FMG.

The Regional Leader of the Year recipient will be announced at a gala dinner during the 2022 DWN conference in Invercargill and will receive a registration to the Dare to Lead Programme facilitated by Kaila Colbin and Boma New Zealand, as well as travel costs and accommodation in the location of the programme.

Find out more about the nominations here.