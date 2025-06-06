Nick Putt, from Craggy Range, is the 2025 Hawke’s Bay Young Viticulturist of the Year.

Nick Putt, of Craggy Range, has reclaimed the title of Hawke’s Bay Young Viticulturist of the Year for 2025.

Having previously won the title before taking a break from the competition, Putt returned to the regional final on June 5 with renewed determination.

“It was great to lift the trophy once again, and I’m determined to do Hawke’s Bay proud in the nationals,” he said.

Putt will now represent Hawke’s Bay at the national final in August, competing against top young viticulturists from across New Zealand.

Joining him on the Hawke’s Bay podium were Heath Miller from Pask Wines, who placed second, and Joe Stenberg of Te Mata Estate, who came third.