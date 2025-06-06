Stenberg also received the Ormond Professional Reputation Award for his leadership qualities.
Other award winners included Jayden Tamanui from Indevin, who took out the Ecotrellis trellising prize, and Chelsea Jopson of Constellation Brands, who won the BioStart Hortisports.
Lakin Bulled (Vinarchy) and Tom MacKenzie (Indevin) competed for the first time this year, and said they looked forward to returning in 2026.
The event happened under clear blue skies at Indevin’s Gimblett Gravels Vineyard.
Contestants were tested on their viticultural skills—from pest and disease management, to irrigation, pruning, machinery, budgeting, and interview techniques.
A large crowd gathered at lunchtime to support the contestants during the BioStart Hortisports and enjoy a gourmet barbecue hosted by Fruitfed Supplies.
The day concluded with an awards dinner at Mission Estate, where contestants delivered speeches to an audience of industry leaders, sponsors, and supporters.
As the New Zealand Young Viticulturist of the Year Competition celebrates its 20th anniversary, it was noted that Hawke’s Bay has produced more national winners than any other region: six to date.
With Putt now in the running, the region could soon be celebrating a seventh.
The national final will be held at Greystone in Waipara on Wednesday, August 27.
Putt will compete against the winners of the North Island regional, Marlborough, South Island regional and Central Otago competitions.
The overall winner will be announced the following evening at the New Zealand Wine 2025 Celebration Dinner at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.