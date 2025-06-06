Anna Kelland is the Marlborough Young Viticulturist of the Year.

Anna Kelland is the Marlborough Young Viticulturist of the Year.

Anna Kelland of Constellation Brands has taken out the Marlborough Young Viticulturist of the Year title for the second year in a row.

The competition, held on May 29, saw 10 of the region’s young viticulturists battle it out in a series of challenges, both practical and theoretical.

Kelland, who won the title last year, said she was excited to represent Marlborough in the national finals again and was determined to bring the national trophy home this year.

Joining her on the podium were Laura Hammond from Babich, who came second, and Harry Watson of Berakah Vineyard Management, who was third.

Other awards went to Isaac Langley of Pecchenino Viticulture, who won the Ecotrellis Trellising Trophy, and Eilish Herrick from Jeremy Walsh Viticulture, who received the Professional Reputation Award, presented by Ormond Nurseries.