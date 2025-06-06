Kelland also took home the Geoff Warmouth Cup for winning the BioStart Hortisports.
Despite challenging weather conditions, the competition drew a strong crowd, including local high school students and members of the wine industry.
The BioStart Hortisports event, held in the rain, was a highlight, with the Fruitfed Supplies team keeping spirits high with a barbecue.
The 10 contestants - Kelland, Hammond, Watson, Langley, Herrick, Avril Malan, Dan Du, Lizzie McMullen, Eric Bryan and Kris Godsall - were tested across a wide range of viticultural disciplines.
These included trellising, pruning, irrigation, machinery, pest and disease management, nutrition and budgeting.
They also had to sit an interview.
The awards dinner, attended by Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith, industry leaders, and sponsors, featured speeches from the contestants and celebrated the 20th anniversary of the New Zealand Young Viticulturist of the Year Competition.
Many past Marlborough winners returned to show their support for the next generation.
Kelland will now prepare for the national final, set to take place at Greystone, in Waipara, on August 27.
She will compete against the winners of the North Island regional, Hawke’s Bay, South Island regional and Central Otago competitions.
The overall winner will be announced the following evening at the New Zealand Wine 2025 Celebration Dinner at Te Pae in Christchurch.