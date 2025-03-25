But it’s a big challenge with the qualifiers headed by three-time winner Nathan Stratford of Invercargill.

Masterton shearer Paerata Abraham, who won the New Zealand Shears Circuit two years ago, is also in the running.

He is in good form, having won his second PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit title four weeks ago in his hometown, in a final over five wool types, which included long-wool, Merino and Corriedales.

Hawke’s Bay shearer John Kirkpatrick is the only other former winner to qualify.

The trio’s biggest challenge is expected to come from southern Hawke’s Bay-based Scotsman Gavin Mutch, the second to top qualifier.

Welsh shearer Llyr Jones is also in the race to become the first from overseas to win the event.

It dates to 1989, when Fagan’s father, now Sir David Fagan, won the first of his eight titles in the circuit over 26 years.

The circuit offers one of three titles available for open-class shearers in Te Kūiti on the penultimate weekend of a 58-show Shearing Sports New Zealand season.

Also on the line are the North Island Shearer of the Year title on Friday night and, ending the championships 24 hours later, the New Zealand Open Shearing Championship.

The Oxford A&P Show Shears will be held on Saturday in North Canterbury, and the New Zealand Lamb Shearing Championships will be held at the Mackenzie A&P Show in Fairlie on Easter Monday (April 21).

The New Zealand Shears Circuit semifinalists in order of qualifying are: Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 60pts, 1; Gavin Mutch (Scotland /Dannevirke) 55pts, 2; Jack Fagan (Te Kūiti) 54pts, 3; John Kirkpatrick (Pakipaki) 52pts, 4; Justin Meikle (Ōamaru) 49pts, 5; Llyr Jones (Wales) 44pts, 6; Brook Hamerton (Hastings) 44pts, 7; Lionel Taumata (Gore) 44pts, 8; Mark Grainger (Te Kūiti) 42pts, 9; Casey Bailey (Riverton) 42pts, 10; Paerata Abraham (Masterton) 39pts, 11; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 38pts, 12.