“We are revising our full-year harvest downwards to 6,800MT due to elevated levels of early runting [fish failing to adapt to seawater].
“Our aquaculture team is working closely with experts to address this challenge.
“Initial trials of mitigants are looking promising, and we are assessing options for pilot trials of freshwater recirculated aquaculture systems (RAS), which we believe may also improve fish outcomes when adapting to seawater.”
Variable fish sizes also impacted consumer confidence and sales, but the company said work to improve size consistency has helped turn that around.
Carrington said planning for the Blue Endeavour pilot - the country’s first open-ocean salmon farm - is well under way, with fish set to be released there in late 2025.