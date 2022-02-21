Strong Wool Action Group chair Rob Hewett said if strong wool prices didn't lift to sustainable levels, more sheep farmers would look at other ways of making money. Photo / RNZ - Susan Murray

Strong Wool Action Group chair Rob Hewett said if strong wool prices didn't lift to sustainable levels, more sheep farmers would look at other ways of making money. Photo / RNZ - Susan Murray

RNZ

A new industry group is being established for the strong wool sector, with the aim of turning around the poor prices being paid to farmers.

The move follows nearly four years of discussions between industry players and the government to try and address the lack of performance across the sector.

The interim Strong Wool Action Group yesterday announced the new industry body would be called Wool Impact NZ.

Action group chair Rob Hewett said its independent recommendation to establish Wool Impact NZ was based on feedback from 65 in-depth interviews with industry participants including New Zealand farmers, growers, manufacturers and exporters.

Hewett said if strong wool prices didn't lift to sustainable levels, more sheep farmers would look at other ways of making money, including carbon farming.

"I'm really excited by this [group]. I think the industry's been crying out for it for a long time. We've been squabbling over the family silver, but quite frankly, we need a new dinner set."

He said New Zealand exported more strong wool than any other nation to the world's leading textile and carpet manufacturers.

"Wool Impact NZ will be a connector and convenor for the strong wool industry and will play a vital role in driving the ongoing development of the sector."

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said he supported the action group's recommendation to establish Wool Impact NZ.

"We're already seeing growth in consumer interest in the benefits of natural fibres as opposed to synthetic products. It's an important time to be unified and value-focused to drive the growth of our strong wool sector," said Damien O'Connor.

- RNZ