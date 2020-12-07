New fund calls on Kiwi agribusinesses to help solve primary sector's big issues

Photo / File

A new contestable fund is calling for Kiwi agribusiness projects that will help solve the big issues for the primary sector.

The Food & Fibres Aotearoa New Zealand Challenge is an initiative of the Agricultural and Marketing Research and Development Trust, a leading independent, not for-profit funder of innovation, research and capability in the sector.

"This year has shown how important our food and fibres sector is to New Zealand's economy and in turn the health and wellbeing of our communities," Trust chairman Richard Green said.

The Food & Fibres Aotearoa New Zealand Challenge is a contestable fund for the Trust's funding ranging from $50,000 up to $500,000 (including GST).

It is open to projects led by New Zealand food and fibres industry or sector groups and individuals looking to solve the big issues in the following priority areas identified by the Agricultural and Marketing Research and Development Trust:

• Designing catchment and/or regional solutions to solve the challenges of carbon, waste management, environmental and biodiversity issues that will benefit New Zealand as a whole

• Emissions – opportunities for farmers and growers to de-carbonise their farming systems

• Sustainable food packaging

• Waste – minimising waste from the food and fibres sectors through leveraging the circular economy.

"We're looking for projects that demonstrate collaboration and partnership and a commitment to the greater good," Green said.

The Trust was looking for projects that delivered improvements across the New Zealand food and fibres value chain and responded to changing consumer behaviour and growing value.

To apply visit www.agmardt.org.nz.

Initial applications close 22 January 2021.