Jones said the Government was committed to its goal of aquaculture becoming a $3 billion industry by 2035.

“Making space for this kind of exploration with Ngāi Tahu today will bring the certainty needed for jobs, opportunities and export dollars tomorrow.”

All current fishing within the zones could continue during the exploration phase and any space Ngāi Tahu wanted to develop into aquaculture ventures would be subject to the resource consent process, he said.

Justin Tipa, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere, said the iwi was keen to explore sustainable aquaculture for food security and to ensure a healthy environment.

Six Aquaculture Settlement Areas were recently declared in Otago, including three offshore zones north of Dunedin, two onshore sites near Moeraki and another near Karitāne.

A map of the Southland's proposed Aquaculture Settlement Areas. Photo / Office for Minister Shane Jones

“When we approach these opportunities, we are thinking of the generations to come after us,” Tipa said.

“Oceans are warming, and the world population is growing.

“Aquaculture is becoming essential to providing people with healthy protein while reducing the pressure on wild fish.

“The technology makes it possible for farms to thrive in the open ocean.”

Aquaculture, when done well and in the right places, had big potential, creating jobs and boosting the economy, he said.

The next steps included detailed surveying of each site.

- RNZ