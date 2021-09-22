Mt Mable yearling sale average price $4265

Mt Mable For Real 1808 as a two- year-old heifer's calf - sire of Lot 1, sold for $6200 and Lot 8 sold for $6500.

Mt Mable For Real 1808 as a two- year-old heifer's calf - sire of Lot 1, sold for $6200 and Lot 8 sold for $6500.

Pic: BTG270921MABEL2 Caption: Mt Mable For Real 1808 as a two-year-old heifer's calf – sire of Lot 1, sold for $6,200 and Lot 8 sold for $6,500.

A strong wind, heavy downpours and Covid-19 level 2 restrictions did not deter a small gathering of cattle farmers, stock agents and family from attending the Mt Mable Angus 4th annual yearling bull sale at Kumeroa on Monday, September 20.

There were 27 yearling bulls and three two-year-old bulls that went through the on-farm selling ring with 29/30 animals selling for an average price of $4265.

Many of the yearling bulls were themselves the sons of first calving two-year-old heifers. The Friel family were very pleased with the result even though it was back on the previous year's spectacular average of $5820.

Welcome to Mt Mable yearling sale.

Worrying drought conditions in Hawke's Bay, Covid uncertainty and associated restrictions, meant that there was only a very small crowd of committed buyers, practising appropriate social distancing in the seating stands.

Four bulls were also sold online through the Bidr hybrid auction platform with spirited bidding from online buyers also pushing along the prices in the rostrum.

The bulls sold will be taking up their duties in the far north and Tolaga Bay, as well as a handful closer to home. A highlight for the Friel family was the sale of a bull to a second-generation buyer who has been buying two-year-old bulls from the Friel family since their first sale in the King Country in 1982, and having begun to mate younger heifers, chose Mt Mable to secure a suitable heifer mating bull.

Another highlight was a good number of bulls going to a discerning large farming operation where close attention is always paid to the quality of their cattle.

The yearling sales at Mt Mable are combined between PGG Wrightson and Carrfields and 2021 was the turn of Northland-based Carrfield's agent Rhys Dackers to control the auctioneer's box.

Rhys has been a long-time supporter of Mt Mable genetics since bringing a single client to a sale when the stud was still based in the King Country. He has since grown a large book of Mt Mable Angus clients in the North who trust him to select bulls on their behalf.

All Mt Mable Angus bulls sold at auction carry a comprehensive three-season of use guarantee covering fertility, foot structure and temperament. If any bull sold, be it a yearling or two-year-old, fails to live up to their breeder's and buyer's expectations, then a conversation is held and a suitable refund made – the Friels can confidently offer this level of guarantee on their bulls as there is very rarely an occasion when it is called upon.

There are never buyer credits at Mt Mable Angus sales as any problem bulls is corrected with a cash refund so that any disappointed buyer is not obligated to return to Mt Mable Angus to replace the bull.

There is only one other stud which provides a full three-year guarantee on yearling bulls that the Friel family are aware of.

Now the Friels are concentrating on the last few cows and heifers to calve and carefully planning the bull mating selection for this year to ensure another crop of balanced easy keeping and sought-after bulls for their clients, and heifers for their own herd, are born in 2022.