Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

MPI investigates high summer death rate in New Zealand King Salmon following SAFE complaint

By Gianina Schwanecke
RNZ·
2 mins to read

MPI is probing high salmon deaths after SAFE's complaint.

MPI is probing high salmon deaths after SAFE's complaint.

By Gianina Schwanecke of RNZ

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is investigating New Zealand King Salmon’s high summer mortality rates following a complaint by animal advocacy group SAFE.

It comes after New Zealand King Salmon recently reported higher than expected summer mortality rates, citing multi-factor causes, including warming water temperature, which can increase stress and reduce salmon’s resistance to bacteria.

SAFE campaign manager Emily Hall said intensive fish farming breaches the Animal Welfare Act, with the group also calling on MPI to launch an industry-wide review.

“The fish farming industry has been allowed to commit serious animal welfare breaches for far too long.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Without urgent action, fishes will continue to suffer in tragic conditions with no meaningful protection.”

Hall said farmed fish were exposed to harmful conditions, including being trapped in cramped, barren enclosures, denied the space and freedom they need to thrive.

She said in addition to overcrowding and heat stress, the issues impacting farmed fish include skeletal deformities, skin lesions, stress and depression, and the quick spread of parasites and disease.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand King Salmon refuted SAFE’s claims, with a spokesperson saying they are fully compliant with the Animal Welfare Act.

They said a licensed veterinarian oversaw fish health and welfare of all stock.

It would work with MPI if they required any further information.

“We are constantly working to improve the welfare of the fish under our care and take very seriously the circumstances when we have elevated mortality.”

The spokesperson said it follows voluntary welfare standards for farmed salmon in New Zealand, created by the New Zealand Salmon Farmers Association.

The National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) said it sees developing a code of welfare for farmed fish as a future priority.

- RNZ

Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country