“Without urgent action, fishes will continue to suffer in tragic conditions with no meaningful protection.”

Hall said farmed fish were exposed to harmful conditions, including being trapped in cramped, barren enclosures, denied the space and freedom they need to thrive.

She said in addition to overcrowding and heat stress, the issues impacting farmed fish include skeletal deformities, skin lesions, stress and depression, and the quick spread of parasites and disease.

New Zealand King Salmon refuted SAFE’s claims, with a spokesperson saying they are fully compliant with the Animal Welfare Act.

They said a licensed veterinarian oversaw fish health and welfare of all stock.

It would work with MPI if they required any further information.

“We are constantly working to improve the welfare of the fish under our care and take very seriously the circumstances when we have elevated mortality.”

The spokesperson said it follows voluntary welfare standards for farmed salmon in New Zealand, created by the New Zealand Salmon Farmers Association.

The National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) said it sees developing a code of welfare for farmed fish as a future priority.

- RNZ