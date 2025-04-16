By Gianina Schwanecke of RNZ
The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is investigating New Zealand King Salmon’s high summer mortality rates following a complaint by animal advocacy group SAFE.
It comes after New Zealand King Salmon recently reported higher than expected summer mortality rates, citing multi-factor causes, including warming water temperature, which can increase stress and reduce salmon’s resistance to bacteria.
SAFE campaign manager Emily Hall said intensive fish farming breaches the Animal Welfare Act, with the group also calling on MPI to launch an industry-wide review.
“The fish farming industry has been allowed to commit serious animal welfare breaches for far too long.