Roche said MPI was seeking applications from students who had a genuine interest in joining the agricultural and horticultural advisory sector.
He said applicants must be studying at Massey, Lincoln, Otago, or Waikato universities, the Eastern Institute of Technology, or Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, and have completed their first year of study.
“The profession can be hugely rewarding, especially if you like getting out in an orchard or paddock and supporting farmers to improve business performance with advice backed by science and analysis.”