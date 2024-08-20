Roche said MPI was seeking applications from students who had a genuine interest in joining the agricultural and horticultural advisory sector.

He said applicants must be studying at Massey, Lincoln, Otago, or Waikato universities, the Eastern Institute of Technology, or Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, and have completed their first year of study.

“The profession can be hugely rewarding, especially if you like getting out in an orchard or paddock and supporting farmers to improve business performance with advice backed by science and analysis.”

Recipients receive mentoring and development opportunities from MPI’s On Farm Support team as part of the programme.

One of the inaugural 2024 scholarship recipients, Nerissa Edwards, is studying for a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Massey University in Palmerston North.

On Farm Support regional adviser, Thomas Holmes (left), and 2024 scholarship recipient, Jed McCready.

She urged students to apply.

“I have found the scholarship programme hugely beneficial,” Edwards said.

“My On Farm Support mentor has helped me build connections within the advisory sector, leading to an internship with a local advisory company.”

Another 2024 scholarship recipient, Jed McCready, is studying for a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Lincoln University in Canterbury.

He said the scholarship had unexpected benefits.

“Having the majority of my tuition fees covered this year has removed a huge amount of pressure and enabled me to focus on my studies,” he said.

Being mentored by a member of the On Farm Support team had also been valuable, he said.

“I’ve been fortunate to attend events, talk with farmers, and grow my networks.

“It has shown me the importance of applying theoretical knowledge to practical situations in the field.”

Applications for the scholarships opened on August 19 and close at 5pm on September 16.

Successful recipients will be chosen by an evaluation panel made up of representatives from across MPI.

Further information, including how to apply, is available on MPI’s website.



