Ministry for Primary Industries director of on-farm support John Roche.

Six scholarships will be offered to students studying agriculture and horticulture at Massey and Lincoln universities, to help boost the number of advisers providing on-the-ground support to farmers and growers.

The scholarships are one of the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) initiatives to grow the capacity and capability of the primary industry advisory sector.

There are six scholarships, worth $5000 each, on offer for the 2024 academic year, to students enrolled in relevant three or four-year degree courses.

MPI director of on-farm support John Roche said farmers, growers, and whenua Māori owners operated in an “increasingly complex” environment.

“These new scholarships will help grow the advisory sector’s ability to provide specialised on-the-ground support and advice,” he said.

“We’re seeking applications from students with a genuine interest in joining the agricultural and horticultural advisory sectors.”

Massey and Lincoln are the two highest-ranked universities for the primary industries in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Lincoln University’s deputy vice-chancellor student life Damian Lodge said the scholarship programme would help produce skilled graduates who were well-equipped to contribute to the success of New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.

The scholarships would ease some of the financial pressure students faced while they are studying fulltime, he said.

Successful applicants will also receive mentoring and development opportunities from MPI.

Massey University’s head of agriculture Professor Paul Kenyon said he was sure many students would take up “this exciting opportunity” with the long-term aim to follow it as a career pathway.

“Farm advisers provide crucial support to farmers to improve business performance, both economically and environmentally,” Kenyon said.

“The profession is a rewarding split between boots on the ground out in an orchard or paddock and office-related tasks such as preparing budgets, reports, or advice.”

Applications for the MPI On-Farm Support Science Scholarships opened on October 11 and close on November 22.

Successful recipients will be chosen by an evaluation panel made up of representatives from across MPI.

Further information, including how to apply, is available on MPI’s website.