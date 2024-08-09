For one Mokai dairy farming family, helping to nourish the local community through giving milk just “makes sense”.
Miraka farmers Annabel and Dean Donovan have donated 2400 servings of dairy (600 litres) through charity Meat the Need and Feed Out for whanau and communities who need it most.
“You’re not going to miss that amount of milk as a dairy farmer and what isn’t a biggie for you, is for the foodbank,” she said.
Milking 580 jersey cows once a day on their farm northwest of Taupō, the Donovans have been part of the community for more than 30 years.
“It makes sense that local milk feeds local people first and milk is an easy calcium, healthy fat and protein for people, so you know you’re doing a good thing,” Annabel Donovan said.