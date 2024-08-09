Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Mokai dairy farming family donate 2400 milk meals through Meat the Need and Feed Out

The Country
2 mins to read
Mokai dairy farmer Annabel Donovan has donated 2400 servings of dairy, through Meat the Need and Feed Out.

Mokai dairy farmer Annabel Donovan has donated 2400 servings of dairy, through Meat the Need and Feed Out.

For one Mokai dairy farming family, helping to nourish the local community through giving milk just “makes sense”.

Miraka farmers Annabel and Dean Donovan have donated 2400 servings of dairy (600 litres) through charity Meat the Need and Feed Out for whanau and communities who need it most.

“You’re not going to miss that amount of milk as a dairy farmer and what isn’t a biggie for you, is for the foodbank,” she said.

Milking 580 jersey cows once a day on their farm northwest of Taupō, the Donovans have been part of the community for more than 30 years.

“It makes sense that local milk feeds local people first and milk is an easy calcium, healthy fat and protein for people, so you know you’re doing a good thing,” Annabel Donovan said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It would be tough enough to be in a situation where you need a food bank, let alone to turn up and not have the essentials.”

Feed Out facilitates donations of milk from Miraka and Fonterra farmers to turn into milk meals to supply to 115 food banks and community organisations across the country.

Donovan said it was almost too easy to donate; all you needed to do was tick a box.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s just the easiest thing in the world which suits busy dairy farming families who want to support their community, and you’re not going to miss it because it’s a small amount in the scheme of an annual milk production.”

Her message to other dairy farmers across the country is to put small amounts of milk back into the system regularly, to give to those who need it most.

Meat the Need and Feed Out general manager, Zellara Holden said just one litre of milk could provide four servings of dairy for someone in need.

“Around 2.4% of New Zealand’s total milk production is required to feed our whole country per year,” Holden said.

“If dairy farmers could donate one litre per cow, every year, we could all help change the face of food insecurity in Aotearoa by giving important nutrients to those bearing the brunt of food insecurity.”

Holden said it was the collective that made the difference.

“Together, we have the power to nourish New Zealanders who need it most.”

To donate through Feed Out, farmers can fill out the form online at FeedOut.org or talk to their processor’s representatives.


Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country