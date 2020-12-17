Miraka announces new chief executive

The Miraka Board has announced Grant Watson as its new chief executive.

Dairy company Miraka is owned by a group of Māori trusts and sources milk from over 100 farms in the Central North Island region.

Watson's appointment marked another chapter in the company's history, Miraka chairman Kingi Smiler said.

Watson had held senior executive roles working across the value chain for the past sixteen years, and recently led the significant growth of Fonterra's Global Foodservice business, a position he held since 2015, Smiler said.

Prior to that, Watson was the director of Tip Top and the former chief operating officer for McDonald's New Zealand. He was also a past winner of the New Zealand Young Executive of the Year, Smiler said.

"Grant has a strong history of leading the sales and marketing of brands to global market [and] brings the skills, knowledge and experience that are directly relevant to deliver on the vision and strategy for Miraka," Smiler said.

Outside of work, Watson was a sports enthusiast and an avid music fan. He and his partner Jess have three children between them.

Miraka said Watson and his whānau start at the company on February 3, 2021.