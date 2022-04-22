Photo / Sharon Paterson

The Southern Texel Breeders' Club was delighted with the turnout to its autumn field day at the Blackdale stud at Ermedale in Southland.

A drawcard was AgResearch scientist Dr Suzanne Rowe's talk about proposed changes to methane rules.

Rowe led a 10-year research programme funded by Beef + Lamb New Zealand levy payers through the Pastoral Greenhouse Gas Research Consortium (PGGRC) and the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre.

AgResearch senior scientist Patricia Johnson also presented the findings of a trial into low-input sheep farming.

Photo / Sharon Paterson

A presentation was made by New Zealand Texels to retiring Texel breeders Peter and Marion Black, who were described as having made the single-largest contribution to the improvement and promotion of the breed in New Zealand.

Inter-generational teamwork, knowledge and "sheer hard work" were what had made the Blackdale stud so successful, breeders heard.