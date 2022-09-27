Winner of the 2022 Young Grower of the Year competition, Meryn Whitehead. Photo / Supplied

Winner of the 2022 Young Grower of the Year competition, Meryn Whitehead. Photo / Supplied

Meryn Whitehead, a 28-year-old supervisor at Vailima Orchards, Nelson, has won the national title of 2022 Young Grower of the Year.

Whitehead was one of six contestants that vied for the grand title in a series of practical and theoretical horticulture modules across two days.

"It is a real privilege to be named the winner of this year's competition, especially given the impressive talent on display," she said.

The competition encourages young people to take up a career in horticulture and celebrates their success in the industry.

Although it was Whitehead's second year in the competition, she said it had been an "amazing experience" that boosted her confidence, developed her horticulture skills and provided networking opportunities.

"Taking part in this event and meeting other passionate growers has reaffirmed my passion for this career and my love of growing.

"Horticulture is such a rewarding industry to be involved in, with so much potential and opportunities for all.

"I can't wait for what the next chapter in this industry brings."

The calibre of this year's contestants was "exceptional," HortNZ president, Barry O'Neil said.

"It's great to see such multi-talented young people emerging as the horticulture industry's future leaders."

The sector had dealt with "more than its fair share of challenges over the past couple of years," especially with labour supply, adverse climate events, shipping disruptions, and the increasing cost and complexity of growing, O'Neil said.

"These young people are well aware of these challenges and will be the generation who lead our industry through the next phase of this industry's development."

Young growers were also aware of the industry's potential to nourish a local and international consumer base that was more conscious of how its food was grown and how it got to the table, O'Neil said.

"These young growers are also excited by the career opportunities the New Zealand horticulture industry offers them."

The other 2022 Young Grower of the Year finalists

• Sarah Dobson, Pukekohe

• Maatu Akonga, Hawke's Bay

• Jacob Coombridge, Central Otago

• Maninder Singh, Gisborne

• Laura Schultz, Bay of Plenty