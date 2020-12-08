Members of Lodge Hinemoa promote group at Stratford A&P Show stall

Lodge Hinemoa membership secretary Gary Brieseman (left) and right worshipful master Andrew Wood were at the Stratford A&P Show with other members of the lodge.

Members of Lodge Hinemoa were at the Stratford A&P Show last month, talking to potential new members and promoting the charitable work the organisation does.

Right worshipful master Andrew Wood says he estimates about $10 million a year is given out by the various groups that make up Freemasons New Zealand.

He says Lodge Hinemoa comes under the Scottish constitution banner, with other clubs falling under Irish, English or New Zealand constitutions.

"Taranaki and Auckland are the only regions in New Zealand to have all four constitutions represented in the region."

Andrew says the group supports the community in a variety of ways, with a range of charitable endeavours. One specific way members of the Freemasons NZ help the community is by supporting an initiative which provides new teddy bears to hospitals, he says.

"The bears are all hygienically wrapped, and are available to staff to give to children who come into the hospital in a high stress situation, to make them feel a little bit happier."

Andrew says people wanting to know more about the work the lodge does, or to find out about joining, can contact him on 027 555 6280.