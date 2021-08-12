McLaren Traction Engine has found new home out of Rotorua

The 1892 McLaren Traction Engine No.455. P

A traction engine which was a reminder of so many memories for a lot of local people has now settled in its new home.

The 1892 McLaren Traction Engine No.455 was at the Te Amorangi Trust Museum until a few months ago. It had been on display at the museum for about 25 years.

The traction engine was removed from the museum, and had been in need of a new home.

Now it's found one. Its new home is the New Zealand Timber Museum in Putaruru.

Owner and engineer Allan Estcourt says he is happy to have found somewhere for the engine where it can still be enjoyed by the public, as well as somewhere with a forestry connection.

"I'm feeling very pleased it is a great result and I'm very thankful.

"I'm satisfied that it's at a place where people are really keen to have it."

Those at the New Zealand Timber Museum are absolutely thrilled to now have the engine, which was transported up to Putaruru on Monday.

On Monday Allan had to - literally - fire up the engine so they could load it onto the trailer, then he and his wife Dianne followed the trailer up to Putaruru where he drove it back off the trailer.

The traction engine being loaded onto the truck trailer. Photo / Supplied

The engine had been residing in their front garden in the meantime, so it was nice to have the scenery and view back, the couple say.



Allan and the traction engine haven't seen the last of each other either, as he will be making trips up there to teach a small number of interested people at the museum how to drive it.

The 1892 McLaren Traction Engine No.455 has had many previous homes, residing in many locations around the country before it was brought to the Kuirau Park playground from Mamaku in 1958.

Allan says it had been in a derelict state at the park.

Rotorua District Council painted it bright red and children would climb over and around it until 1989 when the council decided to remove it.

Allan was permitted to take it with plans to rebuild it and make it available to the public once the rebuild was completed.

It was then based at the Te Amorangi Trust Museum.

The traction engine had been a major hobby for Allan over the last 30-odd years, after buying it as a restoration project.

He said some highlights for him with the traction engine over the years had been taking it to the local A&P Shows, as well as the vintage tractor events.

He had even towed a plough with it one day, he said.

Over the years, it had also appeared at places such as Scion and Rotorua Christmas Parades.