Marton excavator operator to defend home turf at national showdown

Neil Tau will put his skills to the test this Friday and Saturday in the National Excavator Operator Competition at Central Districts Field Days. Photo / Supplied

A Marton man will be defending local pride in a bid to find New Zealand's best multi-skilled excavator operator.

Neil Tau, representing Manawatū, is one of 12 regional champions from around New Zealand who will test their excavator skills in a series of highly challenging tasks at the CCNZ CablePrice National Excavator Operator Competition.

The event is on Friday and Saturday, March 19-20, during the Central Districts Field Days at Manfeild Park, Feilding.

The tasks range from tests of "real-world" skills such as traversing a trench or lifting and relocating a manhole cover, to tests of precision like popping a champagne bottle using an excavator's bucket.

Tau, who works for Rangitikei Development, qualified for the national final by winning the Manawatū regional competition in Palmerston North in March last year.

"I just jumped in to have a go and my supervisor pushed me in and saw a bit of potential," Tau said.

"I went in, had a go and ended up winning it."

He will drive a Hitachi Zaxis-130 excavator as he battles for the national title.

Tau said some of the skills from work translated to the competition, but it was quite a different task.

"It requires a bit more finesse. As for practising, I'm unsure what the tasks are so it's a bit hard to prepare for. But I'm ready.

"The old knees are knocking a bit, but I just want to go in, have fun doing it and meet all the guys."

This year marks the 27th anniversary of the annual competition, organised by Civil Contractors New Zealand to raise awareness of the skill involved in excavator operation and the rewarding careers available in civil construction.

Civil Contractors New Zealand chief executive Peter Silcock said the competition's mix of entertainment, skill and hi-tech machinery was expected to draw a big crowd.

"Every year the competition gets bigger and better. It's an ideal way to showcase the outstanding skill of New Zealand's excavator operators and the capability of the impressive machines they operate.

"Whether you're considering a career in the industry, or just looking for a fun day out with the family, this is the place to be."

Tau was looking forward to the challenge and was excited to see what he could do in front of his wife and kids.

"It should be fun, just give it my best shot and enjoy the moment."