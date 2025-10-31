Marton Community Garden is a place to connect with others, share ideas, and work together.
The Country’s Kem Ormond discovers what makes Marton Community Garden more than just a place to grow food.
Growing, learning, and community involvement are some of the main aims of the Marton Community Garden, and this garden is doing just that and more.
It’s a place to connect withothers, share ideas, and work together.
An opportunity to gain experience on how to grow and propagate, practise no-dig gardening, preserve your harvest, build healthy soil, save seeds for the following season, or attend a variety of workshops, including mushroom growing, foraging wild edibles and permaculture.
In November 2015, after a long and determined search, the Marton Community Garden finally found its forever home in what used to be the women’s bowling green.
“What began as a shared dream among a group of enthusiastic locals quickly blossomed into a vibrant community project,” Garden spokeswoman Fiona Moorhouse said.
“By January 2016, the first raised garden beds took shape, and in 2023, the garden gained charitable status, continuing the journey that has seen the garden grow into a thriving hub of connection, learning, and sustainability.”
Moorhouse said that support from individuals and local businesses had been “nothing short of inspiring” from the outset.