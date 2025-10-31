“What began as a shared dream among a group of enthusiastic locals quickly blossomed into a vibrant community project,” Garden spokeswoman Fiona Moorhouse said.

“By January 2016, the first raised garden beds took shape, and in 2023, the garden gained charitable status, continuing the journey that has seen the garden grow into a thriving hub of connection, learning, and sustainability.”

Moorhouse said that support from individuals and local businesses had been “nothing short of inspiring” from the outset.

“Every donation, volunteer hour, and kind word has contributed to the garden’s success.

“It’s a true testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared vision.”

Nestled in the heart of Marton, a town in the North Island’s Rangitīkei district, between Whanganui and Palmerston North, the community garden is more than just a place to grow food.

It’s a space where people of all ages and backgrounds can come together to learn, share, and connect.

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting, the garden offers many opportunities to gain more knowledge.

Plus, the vegetables produced by the volunteers are outstanding and so gratefully enjoyed by the community.

The garden is open 24/7, and there is no membership or requirement to volunteer before you can harvest produce.

Everyone is welcome to get involved, whether by attending one of their friendly working bees, joining a hands-on workshop, or participating in one of their community events.

There’s always something happening, and always a place for new faces.

They have a working bee every second Saturday of the month, 9am to 11am.

There is always a warm welcome and a cuppa provided.

The Marton Community Garden is cultivating more than just plants; they’re growing community, resilience, and a greener future.