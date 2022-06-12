Man injured in farm tractor rollover

An ambulance has been sent to a farm accident near Taradale. Photo / NZME

A man was late on Sunday in a serious condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital after being injured in a farm tractor mishap earlier in the day.

St John Ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand rescue crews from Napier and Taradale were called just before midday to a property understood to be off Breckenridge Rd, via Omarunui Rd west of Taradale.

A 64-year-old man was understood to have been injured when a tractor overturned. The fire crews were called to assist the ambulance crew.

Hawke's Bay DHB staff reported soon after 4pm the man was in a seriuous condition but not at that stage in the intensive care unit..

Police were aware of the incident but were not at the scene, with the matter regarded as a workplace injury incident unless police assistance is required.