Man dies after accident on Central Otago farm

A man has died in Dunedin Hospital after suffering critical injuries when the truck he was driving rolled on a Central Otago farm late last week.

A police spokeswoman confirmed, yesterday afternoon, the man, aged in his 60s, died in hospital on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to an Ettrick Raes Junction property just before 9am on Friday.

Police reported the man was driving a truck carrying fertiliser when it rolled down an incline on the property.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The man was airlifted to Dunedin in a critical condition.

A WorkSafe spokesman said it was investigating the incident but could not comment further.

Police inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing, the police spokeswoman said.