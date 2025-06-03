Perennial Madagascar ragwort (Senecio madagascariensis) can grow up to 50cm tall in ideal conditions, and has multiple branches, long leaves and many flowers. Photo / Supplied, Northland Regional Council
By Monique Steele of RNZ
The Northland Regional Council and farming groups are developing a plan to try to control an invasive weed known as the “mad rag” or “fireweed”, amid fears it could spread to other regions.
Madagascar ragwort (Senecio madagascariensis), with bright yellow, daisy-like flowers, is now consideredwidespread in the Far North, particularly on cattle farms.
Dubbed the “fireweed” in Australia, it originated from southern Africa.
Adult plants can produce up to 10,000 seeds viable for up to a decade, able to germinate in as little as six weeks across most soil types.
AgResearch principal scientist and weed management expert, Dr Trevor James, said the plant suppressed other pasture species and spread by the wind, posing many challenges for farmers and landowners trying to control it.
“There is no easy way to manage it once it gets established, but the main problem is its toxicity to cattle and horses,” James said.
“Poisoning doesn’t seem to be the problem per se, because stock don’t eat it once they learn that it’s horrible.
Will Burrett, chief operating officer of Crown-owned Pāmu Farming, formerly Landcorp Farming, said Madagascar ragwort was prevalent on its Northland farms.
He said it resulted in lost production of up to 35% over seven years at its Rangiputa site, where it was costing on average up to $200 per hectare to control, in addition to the increased use of agrichemicals.
“We’ve obviously got herbicide applications and we’re trying to limit those as much as we can because we are starting to impact overall pasture production,” Burrett said.
“It is highly toxic, so we can spray out of paddock and then the fresh seedlings that re-sprout and come back through, if animals do graze those, they’re highly toxic to their liver, so that does cause animal health considerations that we have to try and manage as well.”
He said Pāmu was actively trying to manage it by staff pulling the weeds out by hand as they came through, but it was such a “fast, prolific grower”.
“There’s no silver bullet for this, and it’s got a significant risk across the north in that it’s been proven to have the ability to spread to other regions throughout Aotearoa in terms of the cattle systems and the dairy systems out there.
Jack Craw, chairman of the regional council’s Biosecurity and Biodiversity Working Party, said it had $20,000 allocated towards developing a business case for its long-term management and further research.
He hoped industry groups would help co-fund the programme that would explore the use of biological controls such as beneficial insects for the long-term management.
“We’ve highlighted this to the national level, and we believe it’s something that the regional councils, plural, of New Zealand should be funding this, along with all the sector organisations.”
He said its spread outside of Northland was “inevitable”, as the seeds travelled by wind, so a controlled area notice to restrict the movement of vehicles in and out of the region would be “a futile gesture”.
“There’s probably no point in the Ministry for Primary Industries putting a controlled area notice on the upper half of Northland because even if we did, we can’t inspect every single vehicle and then water blast them all.
“We need to focus much more on finding a long-term control solution for this weed.”
Madagascar ragwort was “a national issue”, he said.
“We’ve done the climate matching, and this thing will grow as far south as Canterbury, and invade most pasture types.”
Farmers were not currently receiving any financial assistance for its control, he said.
Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard said the management of Madagascar ragwort would require a “collective effort”, but the responsibility of long-term management of it in the north, where it was well-established, sat with the regional council.
“A working group involving regional council and industry sector representatives has been established with the intention of identifying management options to mitigate the risk of further spread and to reduce known infestations,” Hoggard said in a statement.