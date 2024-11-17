“The problem is that if one farmer controls it and the other farmer does not, as soon as the wind blows, you’re back to square one again.
“So it has to be a Northland-wide approach and, eventually, a nationwide approach, so that we deal with it quickly, efficiently and effectively,” he said.
The seeds could also be spread with hay, so Sizer wanted Northland designated a “controlled area” for feed to help prevent seed dispersal. That would ban the movement of hay or baleage out of the region.
Without a proper national action plan, Sizer said the weed would take over the landscape and dominate pasture.
“I have nightmares about it. That’s how bad it is. But I’m determined that we’re going to get rid of it.”
Northland Regional Council biosecurity manager Joanna Barr said Madagascar ragwort was spreading aggressively through the region.
Some farms in the Far North, where the weed was first identified, already had high-density infestations similar to those of ragwort (Jacobaea vulgaris) before biocontrol agents were introduced in the 1980s.
Barr said Madagascar ragwort contained toxins that caused permanent liver damage when grazed, resulting in illness, low milk production and slow growth and sometimes stock deaths.
Cattle and horses were particularly susceptible, she said.
It was toxic when green or dry, so contaminated hay or silage could also be harmful.
There was also no effective treatment for Madagascar ragwort poisoning.
Initially, the weed was thought to be an almost-identical species known as gravel groundsel (Senecio skirrhodon).
The ministry concluded the weed was not yet widespread throughout the country, but had been present for up to 20 years, so eradication was not feasible.
Barr said cattle were usually reluctant to eat Madagascar ragwort, so poisoning was most likely when plants were dense and stock could not feed selectively, or when there was a shortage of pasture and stocks were less selective about food.
Sheep and goats were more inclined to eat Madagascar ragwort than cattle and were also less susceptible to poisoning.
The weed had a wide environmental tolerance and competed strongly with pasture species.
An average Madagascar ragwort plant could produce more than 10,000 seeds a year and growth from seed to flowering could take as little as six weeks.
Last year the council commissioned a study to discover if some form of biocontrol was feasible.