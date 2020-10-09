Logs craned from Whanganui River wharf near Waimarie berth

A crane removes logs that have fetched up against the Waimarie wharf. Photo / Bevan Conley

An Emmetts Civil Construction crane has been used to remove logs that wrapped themselves around the Waimarie wharf and the paddlesteamer moored there.

The 7.1m fresh that came down the Whanganui River on September 26-27 piled up logs against the wharf and boat, PS Waimarie and Riverboat Centre manager Phil Pollero said.

A lot could be removed by hand, but one piece weighed 1.5 tonnes.

A staff member signals to the crane driver as a log is pulled out of the river. Photo / Laurel Stowell

A crane was needed, along with a person to get into the river to attach the logs. The job was all done in one-and-a-half hours on Thursday.

Without the removal, more debris would have collected and put pressure on the wharf and boat. Such removals have to be made regularly.

"It costs a lot of dollars, but it's shared with Horizons [Regional Council], who support us in that regard," Pollero said.

The Waimarie begins this summer's cruising at Labour Weekend, starting at 11am on Saturday, October 24.