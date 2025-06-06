On with the show:
Emma Poole:
In the absence of Winston Peters, we yarn to the 2023 Young Farmer of the Year about Fieldays and the wind up of the 24/25 dairy season.
Tim Dangen:
The 2022 Young Farmer of the Year talks about his move to go dairy farming closer to the South Pole.
Chris Brandolino:
Niwa’s principal scientist on winter’s arrival and the long-range winter forecast.
Will it be warmer and wetter?
Plus, we go shorter term with a Fieldays forecast for next week.
Hamish McKay:
Hamish McKay on a big weekend in sport, including the Super Rugby play-offs, the Warriors v Cronulla clash, tennis with the French Open, and the RBC Canadian Open for golf fans.
Heather du Plessis-Allan:
The Sir Paul Holmes Broadcaster of the Year award winner talks about the week in politics. And she didn’t even turn up for the awards!
Listen below: