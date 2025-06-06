The Country host Jamie Mackay talks about agricultural business and what to expect from Fieldays. Video / Herald NOW

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay ONZM, is in Auckland, fresh from receiving the premier Outstanding Contribution to Radio Award at the NZ Radio & Podcast Awards.

This is just over a year after his King’s Birthday Honours recognition.

Mackay is in demand; this morning, he spoke to Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge about what to expect at Fieldays (see above).

On today’s show, he catches up with fellow award-winner, Newstalk ZB Drive host Heather du Plessis-Allan, who received the title of Sir Paul Holmes Broadcaster of the Year.

Mackay also spends the entire show playing “Where’s Winston?” but that’s the perils of live radio.