On The Country today Jamie Mackay caught up with the winners of the NZ Dairy Industry Awards' 2024 New Zealand Share Farmers of the Year. Photo / Christine Cornege

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Will Hinton and Kali Rangiawha aka the NZ Dairy Industry Awards’ 2024 New Zealand Share Farmers of the Year.

On with the show:

Will Hinton and Kali Rangiawha:

This dynamic duo from Manawatū were named the 2024 New Zealand Share Farmers of the Year at the NZ Dairy Industry Awards held at Coronet Peak on Saturday night. Northland’s Kieran McCahon became the 2024 New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year and Kirwyn Ellis from Waikato was announced as the 2024 New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Steve Smith:

On Friday was awarded an honorary doctorate in recognition of his outstanding contribution as an alumni and Chancellor, and his successes in the New Zealand wine industry. Steve took on the leadership of Lincoln as its Chancellor from 2016-2018 and led it through a period of transformation to its thriving position today and he became the first viticulturist in the world to achieve the Master of Wine qualification.

Grant “McNational” McCallum and Andrew Hoggard:

Today’s farmer/politician panel ponders one-eyed politicians, the parliamentary rugby game in Gisborne on May 25, the performance of Lincoln and Massey Universities, staying fit and healthy in Parliament and a tough road for sheep farmers.

Pita Alexander:

Globe-trotting Christchurch farm accountant questions the government’s stance on inflation and talks about the challenges facing the sheep farming industry.

